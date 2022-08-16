Capitol gives P1.95 million financial assistance to Cordova’s Dinagat Festival

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial Government has extended a total of P1.95 million in financial assistance to Cordova’s 2022 ‘Dinagat’ Festival.

According to a statement on the Provincial Government’s official news and information platform on social media, each of the 13 barangays taking part in the festival will receive P150,000 each to cover their expenses for the town’s celebration of their Dinagat Festival.

Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia made the pronouncement during the festival’s inter-barangay ritual showdown held on Sunday, Aug. 14 at the Grand Stand on Centennial Road in Barangay Alegria.

“I wish to congratulate the Municipality of Cordova kay duha ka tuig nawala. Wala kita bisa’g unsa man lang napahimutang nga pagpundok, festival, ug unsa pa, lage kay hadlok sa Covid-19,” Garcia was quoted in the statement.

“Busa aron makatabang ang Probinsya sa Sugbo niining maong paningkamot nga mahibalik ang atong Dinagat Festival, tugoti Mayor, nga sa 13 ka barangay motampo matag barangay ang Probinsya sa Sugbo og siento-singkwenta mil pesos,” she added.

This was then welcomed by Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan who thanked Garcia for her support.

Dinagat Festival showcases Cordova’s way of life and fishing culture.

The town of Cordova is particularly well-known for its abundant harvest of bakasi, a type of seawater eel, used to make Cordova’s famous cuisine called ‘Linarang.’

The town’s patron saint, San Roque, is also honored during the event.

Cordova’s ‘Dinagat’ Festival is among the contingents for this year’s Pasigarbo sa Sugbo – Festival of Festivals, which will be held on August 28 at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Pasigarbo sa Sugbo will feature 49 festivals from various municipalities and component cities of Cebu Province. /rcg

