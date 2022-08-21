Bukidnon dumps Mandaue, gets 7th win in PSL 21U

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bukidnon Cowboys gained the No. 2 spot in the team standings of the ongoing 2022 Cocolife Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21U VisMin Leg by trouncing the Sherilin-Unisol Mandaue, 85-65, on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

The victory temporarily put the Cowboys virtually at the second seed of the playoffs with a 7-2 (win-loss) record, while Mandaue suffered its fourth defeat in eight games, with one elimination game left on its schedule at the No. 4 spot.

The final team standings has yet to be determined as other teams have one remaining elimination game left tomorrow.

The No.3 team, Davao Occidental Dreamers could climb to the No. 2 spot if they win their last remaining game tomorrow against the No. 8 seed, SEALCOR Cagayan de Oro Kingfishers (4-4).

During the game, Bukidnon’s Jayvee Pascua and Ivo Salarda powered their team to bounce back from their Friday loss to the Dreamers. Pascua and Salarda each scored 15 points. Pascua had 8 rebounds and 7 assists, while Salarda grabbed 7 rebounds.

Renz Bryon Dacutanan scored 13 points to go with 2 rebounds, and 2 assists. Zaire Hendriz Ladesma chipped in 10 markers with 7 boards, and 5 assists.

Meanwhile, Mandaue’s Christopher Erick Isabelo scored 15 points with 3 rebounds, while Acer Rom Michael Go had 14 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist. Zylle Cabellon had 11 points, 4 boards, and 3 assists.

Bukidnon led as much as 24 points, 59-35, with 5:44 remaining in the third period, with Dacutanan nailing his jumper to top it off.

Mandaue fought back and managed to cut the deficit to 12, 57-69, with 7:38 remaining in the final period.

However, Bukidnon stretched their lead to 20, 80-60, with 3:09 left after answering every baskets made by Mandaue. They maintained their comfortable lead it until the final buzzer.

Mandaue has one game remaining against OCCCI Ormoc Sheermasters tomorrow, Monday, August 22,2022 at the same venue.

Lapu-Lapu 83, Asturias 67

In the other game on Sunday, Lapu-Lapu City Pantums snapped their back-to-back losses by beating Asturias Corn Ranchers, 83-67.

With the victory, Lapu-Lapu City stayed alive in their bid to make it to the playoffs with a 3-6 (win-loss) record tied with the Ranchers in the team standings at the No. 6 spot.

Aloysius Odias led Lapu-Lapu with 25 points, to go with 6 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal. Jeco Bancale had 17 points, 2 boards, and 4 assists for Lapu-Lapu.

Asturias’ Russell Bunagan had 17 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, while Den Rick Orgong chipped in 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists.

