DSWD-7 to beneficiaries of educational aid: Follow payout schedule

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) has urged beneficiaries of their educational assistance program to follow their payout schedule.

DSWD-7 issued the advisory on Monday, August 22, following reports that students flocked to their headquarters in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City and satellite offices in the region to either enlist themselves as recipients or to claim the financial assistance.

“Dili na kinhanglan nga magpalista og una, busa ayaw na kamo pag-adto sa mga opisina sa DSWD dinhi sa Carreta ug sa mga SWAD sa matag probinsya,” portions of the advisory read.

The same advisory announced that they will be distributing the Educational Assistance every Saturday – on August 27, September 3, September 10, September 17, and September 24.

They added that eligible beneficiaries will no longer have to visit their local social welfare and development offices (MSWDOs) as the local government units (LGUs) or barangays will be announcing the venues of the payout.

“Gihangyo namo ang tana, nga magpaabot lamang gayud sa mga pahibalo gikan sa opisina sa DSWD kung asa kamo moadto panahon sa payout,” said DSWD-7.

In the meantime, the regional social welfare office urged recipients to prepare the documents they needed to present upon claiming the financial assistance.

These included Certificate of Enrollment or other supporting documents as proof of enrollment, Identification Card (IDs) with at least one photocopy.

The DSWD and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), on the other hand, will sign a memorandum of agreement (MOA) on Monday to coordinate their efforts with regards the distribution of cash aid for indigent students.

Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo said this on Monday following the fiasco at the DSWD central office and regional offices last Saturday when people went in droves in hopes to avail of the educational assistance.

The DSWD last Friday announced that it will be distributing some P500 million in cash assistance to indigent students to help them pay for education-related expenses.

Tulfo earlier apologized for the chaos that marked the first day of the agency’s distribution of cash aid for indigent students.

According to Tulfo, last Saturday there were at least 48,000 students who had been given educational assistance, amounting to P141 million.

Some 4,511 students in Central Visayas have received educational assistance as of August 20. / with reports from the Philippine Daily Inquirer

/dcb