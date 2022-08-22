‘Florita’ intensifies into tropical storm; Signal No. 2 raised in 4 areas

MANILA, Philippines — ‘Florita’ has intensified into a tropical storm on Monday, prompting the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) to place four areas in the country under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2.

According to the state weather bureau, TS Florita was located 215 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora as of 11 a.m on Monday. It has maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center and gustiness of up to 90 km/h.

Pagasa said the storm is moving west-southwestward at 15 km/h.

The state weather bureau has placed the following areas under Signal No. 2.

Eastern portion of Cagayan (Enrile, Tuguegarao City, Peñablanca, Iguig, Baggao, Gattaran, Lal-Lo, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Santa Ana);

Eastern portion of Isabela (Cabagan, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, San Mariano, Ilagan City, Delfin Albano, Tumauini, Santo Tomas, Quezon, Mallig, Roxas, Quirino, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, Luna, Burgos, Gamu, Reina Mercedes, City of Cauayan, Alicia, San Isidro, Echague, Jones, San Agustin, San Guillermo, Angadanan, Naguilian, Benito Soliven, Dinapigue);

Extreme northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran);

Northeastern portion of Quirino (Maddela)

Meanwhile, Pagasa placed the rest of Cagayan, the rest of Isabela, the rest of Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, La Union, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, the northern portion of Aurora, and the northern portion of Polillo Island under Signal No. 1.

RELATED STORIES

Tropical depression Florita maintains strength; Signal No. 1 in 12 Luzon areas

LPA east of Luzon intensifies into a tropical depression