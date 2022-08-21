DSWD-7: 4,511 students in CV receive educational aid

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Some 4,511 students in Central Visayas have received educational assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) during their payout on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

This was confirmed by Shalaine Marie Lucero, regional director of DSWD-7.

Lucero said that yesterday, they had disbursed a total amount of P9.7 million for educational assistance.

Under the program, students in a crisis situation will receive an amount of P1,000 for elementary, P2,000 for high school, P3,000 for senior high school, and P4,000 for college students.

4Ps beneficiaries not included

Lucero, however, clarified that Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) members could not avail of the assistance.

“Wala na nato giapil ang mga estudyante sa 4Ps tungod kay sila aduna nama’y regular nga gidawat nga education and health grant, so dili na nato sila apilon sa maong educational assistance kay one-time ra man ni atong educational assistance,” Lucero said.

(We did not include students of 4Ps because they already are receiving regularly the education and health grant, so we are not including them in the educational assistance because this is just a one-time educational assistance.)

She also clarified that any student in a crisis situation might avail of the educational assistance and that they would not be requiring them to submit a certificate of indigency from the barangay.

Students, who want to avail of financial assistance, will only need to submit a copy of their certificate of enrollment/registration or study load and their identification (ID) cards.

“Kutob ra ta tulo ka mga estudyante nga maka-avail sa educational assistance sa usa ka family,” she added.

(We only limit three students in a family that can avail of the educational assistance.)

Solo parent, OFW parent

Lucero also said that students with solo parents and Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) could also avail themselves of the assistance.

A solo parent just needs to present his/her solo parent ID issued by the local government unit (LGU) while an OFW parent must be distressed or repatriated to avail of the education assistance.

Yesterday, the payout for the educational assistance where held in T.Padilla Gym and Guadalupe Gym in Cebu City; Mandaue City Hall; Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City; SWAD Bohol, Barangay Poblacion in Tagbilaran City, Bohol; SWAD Negros Oriental in Barangay Bantayan, Dumaguete City in Negros Oriental; and SWAD Siquijor in Barangay Tacdog, Siquijor, Siquijor.

Other payout schedules are on August 27 and September 3, 10, 17, and 24.

Lucero urged those, who would want to avail of educational assistance, to wait for further announcements for the venue of the payouts.

