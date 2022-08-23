Danao woos investors in city’s 1st biz summit 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In a bid to improve its economic prowess and competitiveness, the local government of Danao City in northern Cebu is inviting businessmen to invest in the city.

At least 50 business operators joined in Danao City’s first Business Summit which was held last Friday, August 19, 2022, the city government reported. It was organized by the Danao City Investment and Promotion Center (DCIPC).

Among the goals of the Danao City Business Summit was to establish stronger ties between the public and private sectors.

“Ang business summit nagtutok sa kasamtangang kahimtang sa negosyo sa siyudad ug sa unsang paagi ang kagamhanan sa siyudad mas makasuporta kanila pinaagi sa Danao City Investment and Promotions Center (DCIPC),” portions of a statement from Danao City Government read.

The activity also formed part of Danao City’s goal of becoming the ‘Prime Economic Hub’ of Cebu province by improving its ranking in terms of competitiveness.

“Sa pagkakaron, ikaduha ang Danao City sa tibuok Probinsya sa Sugbo, ug ika-64 sa tibuok nasod (in terms of competitiveness ranking),” the city government stated.

Former Cong. and now officer-in-charge of the Danao City Investment and Promotions Center (DCIPC) Ramon ‘Red’ Durano VI also presented before potential investors the projects and programs the local government have and that can drive economic activities in the city.

These included initiatives aimed at supporting micro, small and medium entrepreneurs, streamlining business permits and real estate tax payments through digitalization, and improving public transportation.

Danao City is a third-class component city of Cebu province situated approximately 48 kilometers north of Cebu City.

