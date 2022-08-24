DepEd may revert to English, Filipino as medium of instruction for primary learners

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) is planning to revert to English and Filipino as medium of instruction for primary learners.

DepEd spokesman Michael Poa said Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte is in favor of returning the medium of instruction to English and Filipino from learner’s mother tongue.

However, he said the move is still subject to further discussions with experts.

“That has been the center of discussions at the moment. The direction is to go back to English and Filipino. But that has to be subject to further discussion with experts,” he said in an interview over ABS CBN News Channel.

“Yes, that’s the direction to be taken. But, again subject to discussion with experts but definitely that’s the direction that we want to go back to English and Filipino as the medium of instruction,” Poa said when asked if Duterte was in favor of reverting the medium of instruction to English and Filipino.

Under the K-12 law, the mother tongue should be used as the medium of instruction from kindergarten until Grade 3.

DepEd Undersecretary Epimaco Densing earlier suggested using English and Filipino as the medium of instruction in schools as early as kindergarten.

The mother tongue should only be used as an exception, he said.

