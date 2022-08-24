Capitol turns over 10,000 armchairs to schools

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Provincial Government has turned over around 10,000 armchairs to public schools here as the academic year 2022 to 2023 officially began.

A turnover ceremony was held at the Capitol’s Social Hall last Monday, August 22, which also coincided with the reopening of public school classes.

The turnover was attended by Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, Vice Gov. Hilario Davide III, Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) Director Salustiano Jimenez, and DepEd Cebu Province Schools Superintendent Marilyn Andales.

Aside from armchairs, the province also distributed at least 1,100 ultraviolet (UV) lights to DepEd Cebu province.

In a brief speech, Garcia pledged to provide additional 90,000 armchairs to the over 2,000 public schools in Cebu province.

“Kaning mga bangko kahibaw ko nga kuwang pa ni… So i said this will never end so mao na gani nagpaandam nata og laing PR (payroll) for 100,000 ka mga armchairs,” Garcia said.

“In the meantime, the Cebu Provincial Government will do what we can primarily for the province division…we will do what we can to help other divisions,” she added.

The governor also plans to implementing a feeding program for pupils from kindergarten to grade three, donating school supplies and slippers to students, and rolling out the Capitol’s Sugbusog program in schools.

“We are focusing on our school children. Ang school board fund will be spent on for our students,” Garcia said.

