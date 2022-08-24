Cordova mayor wants more security personnel in schools

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cordova Mayor Cesar Suan has vowed to strengthen security within the vicinity of schools amid reports of kidnapping here in Cebu.

Suan said he plans to deploy additional enforcers near schools in their town to protect students who are going in and out of their schools.

“Pun-an pa ang mga personnel nga mobantay sa mga eskwehanan susama sa pag deploy sa barangay tanods ug Barangay Peacemaking Action Team,” Suan said in a statement posted on his official Facebook page.

In the meantime, the mayor assured his constituents that Cordova remains safe for students. He also urged the public to immediately report to authorities if they encounter any suspicious individuals and incidents.

“Ayaw kamo pagduha-duha ug report sa atong kapolisan,” added Suan.

The Cordova Police Station earlier appealed to the public not to spread wrong information and unvalidated reports regarding kidnapping incidents.

Police in Cebu assured the public that there are no reported and verified kidnapping and attempted kidnapping incidents in the island province and in the entire Central Visayas region.

The Anti-Kidnapping Group Visayas Field Unit earlier said that posts on alleged kidnapping and attempted kidnapping incidents in Cebu that were circulated on social media were the same as the ones that were shared in the past years./ with reports from Futch Anthony Inso.

