UC athletic director sets up community pantry for Cebu sports community

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters athletic director Jessica Honoridez established a community pantry to extend help to the entire Cebu sports community.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, Honoridez put up the community pantry at the UC Webmasters’ table tennis training headquarters and started distributing canned goods, which she received from generous donors.

Honoridez and the Webmasters already had two previous relief goods distributions right when the pandemic started last year.

But it was initially limited to her athletes and coaches.

With that in mind, Honoridez wanted to expand their charitable program by establishing a community pantry where everyone in the Cebu sports community would benefit from it.

“Daghan man klase sa tabang, pagstart sa pandemic, nakaraise ko ug relief campaign pero para lang to sa mga athletes ug non-athletes sa UC. Kutob ra sad mi didto,” Honoridez told CDN Digital.

(There are many ways to help at the start of the pandemic. I was able to raise funds and relief campaign but these were just for the athletes and non-athletes of UC. We just stopped there.)

“Karon, nahatagan ko og chance nga makatabang ug balik, dili lang sa mga taga UC kun dili para sa tanan pinaagi ni sa mga taw nga gusto sad motabang. Instrument lang ko ani para makatabang sa mga nanginahanglan.”

(Now, I was given a chance to help again, this time it is not only for those from UC but for all through the persons who wanted also to help. I am just an instrument to help those in need.)

She was inspired by the idea of having a community pantry after seeing this concept on the news. She said that by having a community pantry, she believed they could help more people affected by the pandemic.

“I am extending this help not just to our own athletes but to everyone in Cebu’s sports community, including Cesafi schools regardless of their school colors. This community pantry will also serve as the outlet for generous people to donate anything they want to help those who are in need in this time of uncertainty,” said Honoridez.

Honoridez said that Cesafi member school athletic directors could coordinate with her to receive the relief goods available at UC’s community pantry.

Also, Honoridez said that they would provide relief goods to UC’s janitors, security guards, and maintenance staff, including those assigned at the Cebu City Sports Commission and the Cebu City Sports Center.

Honoridez wanted to make their community known to the public to draw generous donors that would help them sustain their charitable program.

/dbs

