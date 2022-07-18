Lapu-Lapu offers livelihood program to PWDs

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government has celebrated the 44th National Disability Prevention and Rehabilitation (NDPR) Week.

During its kick-off on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob, several persons with disability (PWDs) from 19 barangays in the city attended the activity.

Junard Abalos, head of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), said that among the programs that his office has initiated was in giving livelihood opportunities to PWDs.

He said that as of now, 10 PWDs have already passed an interview with locators from the Mactan Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) which was endorsed by CSWDO.

Aside from this, 30 PWDs have also undergone orientation with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-7 for its Livelihood Assistance Program.

The kick-off was also attended by Lone District Representative Cindi King-Chan and members of the City Council.

Chan, in her speech, encouraged the public to avoid discriminating PWDs and give them equal opportunities to elevate their lives and their family.

“Gisama ra mo sa physically complete person. Walay mga babag para maka-enjoy, maka-access mo sa mga opportunities nga makahatag ug kalamboan ug makahatag kaninyo ug maayong kinabuhi,” Chan said.

(You are treated like a physically complete person. There are no hindrances for you to enjoy, have access to opportunities that can bring you progress and that can give you a better life.)

She said that she also coordinated with DSWD-7 in implementing their programs and services.

She said the DSWD-7 would also be assigning two social workers to her office located at the Tourism building in the City Hall Compound, to cater to the needs of Opoganons.

“Para motutok sa mga nagkinahanglan. Pwede mo moari sa akong office, duna nay social workers nga motabang ninyo,” she added.

(So that they can focus on those that needed assistance. You can come to the office, there are social workers that will help you.)

Councilor Annabeth, chairman of the Committee on Social Services, also said that the city council has already allocated P1.5 million for the purchase of assistive devices for PWDs.

“Nalipay pud kita nga na approve na ang 2022 Annual Budget kay sa pirmerong higayon ang atong gibutang nga 1.5 M para assistive devices magamit na gayud para sa pagpamalit ug hearing aids, canes ug dugang nga wheelchairs,” Cuizon said.

(We are also happy that the 2022 annual budget has been approved because, for the first time, we can use the P1.5 million for assistive devices, to buy hearing aids, canes and more wheelchairs.)

The NDPR week will last until July 23, 2022.

