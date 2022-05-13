Mandaue PWDs first to receive cash assistance from city

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in Mandaue City have received the first tranche of their financial assistance worth P3,000 on Friday, May 13.

The city government distributed the financial assistance at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

Julia Ballesteros, assistant city treasurer, said PWDs from 12 barangays were able to receive the assistance today while those from the remaining barangays would receive it on Saturday, May 14.

Ballesteros said over P14 million was budgeted for the first tranche of cash assistance for almost 5,000 PWDs. They have yearly assistance of P6,000.

The assistant city treasurer said because of the decreasing number of active COVID-19 cases, the distribution was not done house-to-house anymore.

Moreover, the other financial assistance for the Odette partially affected families worth P3,000, senior citizens’ first tranche worth P4,000, and P5,000 fuel subsidy for the legitimate tricycle drivers and operators will be the next to be distributed.

Ballesteros said though that as she recalled they haven’t received yet the payrolls for the other assistance.

She said though that once the payrolls would be submitted by the City Social Welfare and Services, they can immediately make a cash advance.

“Dali ra man kaayo na ang pagcash advance basta naa na ang payrolls, mga 1 day dili gale makaabot,” said Ballesteros.

Earlier, Atty. Jamaal James Calipayan, the city administrator, said they target to distribute all the assistance within this month.

The assistance was not distributed earlier because of the Comelec ban, which prohibits spending public funds for 45 days ahead of the May 9 elections, from March 25 to May 8. /rcg

