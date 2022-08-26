CDRRMO launches Community Information Alert System



CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) on Thursday, August 25, 2022, launched their Community Information Alert System, wherein the general public can immediately receive emergency texts via the Viber app.

In a public advisory, CDRRMO said the public will be informed real time of various emergency alerts after they join this Viber community.

The public can download the Viber application through their respective cellphones. Once done, they can click this link and join the channel.

Meanwhile, the CDRRMO reminds the public who need to report emergencies in their areas to immediately contact their emergency hotlines or through (032) 262 1424.

