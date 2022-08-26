Sunny Sunday to prevail in Cebu — Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Even though Metro Cebu is experiencing rains on Friday, August 26, 2022, which is seen to last until Saturday, August 27, the island can still expect longer ‘sunny’ weather this Sunday.

Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist from the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) stationed in Mactan, said Cebu island might experience occasional light to moderate heavy rains on Friday, August 26, 2022, until Saturday, August 27, 2022.

However, Cebu could expect generally fair weather on Sunday, August 28, 2022, based on their latest forecast.

“Karon and tomorrow, naa tay mga occasional heavy rains and delikado yung mga flash floods and landslide prone areas. Naa tay mga breaks, intermittent ang atong mga pag-uwan. And Sunday is generally fair weather, sunny, and taas ang time nga walay uwan,” he told CDN Digital.

(Today and tomorrow, we have occasional heavy rains and it is quite risky for the flashflood and landslide-prone areas. We have breaks, the rains will be intermittent. And Sunday is generally fair weather, sunny, and the length of time that it will not rain is longer.)

“Possibly, late evening to early in the morning sa Monday ang atong mga isolated rain showers,” he added.

(Possibly, in the late evening to early in the morning of Monday our isolated rain showers.)

Eclarino said “habagat” or the southwest monsoon would still prevail in the country.

Moreover, aside from the ITCZ, the prevailing weather system in the Visayas, as of the moment, they are also not monitoring any major weather disturbance, such as a low pressure area.

ALSO READ

Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2022: ‘Rain or shine, the show must go on’

Fair weekend weather, no tropical cyclone seen in next 3 days — Pagasa