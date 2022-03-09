Suganob scores lopsided win in Kumong Bol-anon III

CEBU CITY, Philippines — World-rated Boholano prospect Regie Suganob put on an easy work against Ricardo Sueno with a unanimous decision victory in the main event of Kumong Bol-anon III in Tagbilaran City, Bohol last Monday, March 7, 2022.

The 24-year old unbeaten Suganob who is also the reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) Youth light flyweight champion emerged victorious against Sueno in their 10-round duel.

Judge Angelito Boaquin scored the bout 99-91 while Rafael Osumo saw it 98-92, and Edwin Barrientos gave all rounds to the winner, 100-90.

Suganob now has 10 wins with three knockouts while Sueno suffered his fifth loss with 10 wins, four draws, and three knockouts.

It was an emotional bout for Suganob who dedicated his victory to his trainer Glenn Sasing who recently passed away.

“Itong laban ko, para ito sa yumao kong trainer na si Glenn Sasing. Ipapanalo ko ang laban na ito para sa kanya. Marami kaming mga pangarap na gustong makamit gaya ng lalaban kami ng world champion, pero iniwan na nya ako. Gusto kong tapusin lahat ng pangarap na nasimulan namin,” said Suganob before his bout.

Suganob, the banner boxer of PMI Boxing Stable dominated the 10-rounder showdown by landing most of his combinations while Sueno also had his fair share of good moments, but those weren’t enough to get the judges’ nod in his favor.

Suganob is ranked No. 10 in the IBF’s light flyweight division with Felix Alvarado of Nicaragua as the reigning world champion in the division.

On the other hand, Rodel Suganob, Regie’s older sibling defeated former world title challenger Vergilio Silvano via a fourth-round technical knockout. Rodel improved his unbeaten record to 6-0 (win-loss) with two knockouts.

Meanwhile, Silvano suffered his eighth defeat with 21 wins, 12 knockouts, and one draw. It was Silvano’s first bout since 2016. /rcg

