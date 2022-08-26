Liga ng mga Kuya basketball semifinal cast now complete

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The semifinal cast of the DEO ET Patria-Ballers Club “Liga ng mga Kuya” Season 1 is now complete.

This is after Agape Zubu Eagles Club and United Continental Eagles Club crushed their respective foes on Thursday evening’s do-or-die quarterfinals matches at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

Agape Zubu Eagles Club trounced Grand Maktan Eagles Club, 69-39 with Fernando Dela Cruz Desturia scoring 19 points with 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

Agape Zubu led by as much as 33 points, 59-26, in the third period after a close first half where they led by just six points, 24-18.

Meanwhile, the United Continental Eagles Club routed the Cebu North Mandaue Eagles Club, 73-58.

Mark Anthony Boyo led the winners with 9 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists.

The team led as much as 31 points, 44-13, in the third period and was never threatened the rest of the way.

The semifinal round is slated for Monday, August 29, 2022, back at the Pajo gymnasium in Lapu-Lapu City where the other two quarterfinal matches were held last Monday.

In the semis, Agape Zubu Eagles Club will take on the Kadaugan Centurions Eagles Club which qualified for the semifinals last Monday by beating Cebu Elites Marksman Eagles Club, 67-55.

On the other hand, the United Continental Eagles Club will square off with the Dagami Legends after the latter thrashed Golden Mactan Eagles Club, 61-44, also last Monday.

Like the quarterfinals, the semis will also be a do-or-die affair, with the winning teams advancing outright to the finals.

Present at Thursday’s quarterfinals game was Cebu City councilor Dondon Hontiveros who is also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles-Philippine Eagles Central Visayas region. /rcg

