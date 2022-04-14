Lapu-Lapu City Chiefs survive Eagles in PSL hoops

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The ARQ Builders-Lapu Lapu City Chiefs survived a tooth-and-nail duel against the Cagayan Valley Golden Eagles, 73-69, in the 2022 Pilipinas Super League (PSL) Pearl of the Orient Cup on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the Manuel Roxas Sports Complex in Roxas, Zamboanga del Norte.

Tied at 67-all with 21 seconds left in the game, Gin Mejares launched a corner three-pointer that gave the Chiefs the lead, 70-67.

James Castro made last efforts for the Golden Eagles, scoring an acrobatic layup, bringing them within one point, 69-70, with 17 seconds left.

As time winded down, they were forced to foul Norris Dave Arana who split his two free throws, giving the Chiefs a two-point lead, 71-69, with 14 seconds left.

The Golden Eagles had the chance to win the game, but Harold Arboleda missed a wide-open three. Ferdinand Lusdoc then scored a breakaway layup to seal the 73-69, victory for the Chiefs.

Mejares led the Chiefs with 16 points, six rebounds, and three assists. He made three of his six shots from beyond the arc.

Rino Berame contributed 14 points, eight rebounds, one assist, and one steal while Ferdinand Lusdoc also chipped in 14 markers with eight rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

The Chiefs improved to 8-5 (win-loss record)) good for third place in the team standings.

The Golden Eagles remained at the bottom of the standings with a 0-12 (win-loss) record.

Castro scored 27 points, three rebounds, two assists, and one steal for the Golden Eagles’ losing effort.

Arvie Bringas added 13 points with five boards.

During the game, the Chiefs sealed the first half with a 12-point cushion, 38-26 but the Golden Eagles trimmed the gap in the ensuing quarters until the heart-stopping battle at the endgame.

The Chiefs will return into action on Sunday, April 17 versus the Pagadian Explorers at 7:00 PM while the Golden Eagles face the Basilan BRT at 5:00 PM on the same day. /rcg

