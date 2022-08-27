Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2022 street dancing route close on Sunday – CCTO

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Plan your Sunday trips ahead.

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) is asking motorists to especially avoid using roads that will form part of the route for the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo street dancing competition.

Paul Gotiong, the CCTO spokesperson, said the Pasigarbo’s street dancing route will be closed to vehicular traffic starting at noontime on Sunday, August 28.

A traffic rerouting scheme will also be implemented in some of the major thoroughfares in the city until the parade is over, he added.

The Pasigarbo sa Sugbo street dancing competition is scheduled at 2 p.m. while its grand showdown at the Cebu City Sports Center stage starts at 5 p.m.

“Actually, as early as 10 a.m., we will mobilize na since we all know (that) there are 50 contingents. Part of the bulk will be the staging area, and we also need to clear the parade route,” he told CDN Digital.

“We will deploy until the event will finish which is estimated around 1 a.m. As for the parade route, once the presentations will start and roads are cleared, we will open it,” he added.

Gotiong said more than 300 CCTO personnel will help man the traffic on the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo route.

Motorists are advised to follow the rerouting schedule below:

Vehicles from Guadalupe can take V. Rama to Duterte St. or go straight to N. Bacalso Ave.

Vehicles from N. Escario can take M. Velez St. going Guadalupe or Duterte St.

Vehicles from Escario St. can also take J. Osmeña St. to go downtown or go straight to M. Velez in going to Guadalupe

Vehicles from NBI-Central Visayas office can take Don Gil Garcia St. to B. Rodriguez then to V. Rama

Vehicles from Gen. Maxilom Ave. can still go to Fuente area and Osmeña Blvd., going Capitol only

Vehicles from Police Regional Office-7 can take Osmeña Blvd. going to Fuente Osmeña

Vehicles from V. Rama going Guadalupe can take Happy Valley St.

CCTO said that Pelaez St. that is located at the back of the Central Bank building will be closed to vehicular traffic.

With this, vehicles coming from the Imus New Road will have to turn left upon reaching Junquera intersection then turn right to Sanciangko in going south.

Drivers of vehicles coming from downtown Cebu City and who are going north are advised to take the P. del Rosario or Colon St. then M.J. Cuenco Ave.

Moreover, vehicles from the south can take N. Bacalso Ave. then V. Rama Ave. in going Guadalupe or go straight to P. del Rosario to go north or downtown Cebu City.

