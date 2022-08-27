DOH-7 launches ‘Pinaslakas vaccination campaign’ in Cebu City barangay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) conducted its “Pinaslakas ceremonial vaccination campaign” at the Cebu Archdiocesan Shrine of San Roque in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

The Pinaslakas vaccination campaign is in support to the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. on the COVID-19 vaccination strategies for his first 100 days in office.

The goal of the campaign is to develop community support for increased uptake and demand of the COVID-19 primary series and booster vaccines.

Among those who received their booster shots during the Pinaslakas ceremonial vaccination on Saturday were Dr. Jeffrey Ibones, the Cebu City Health Department officer-in-charge, and Cebu City Councilor Pancrasio Esparis.

Dr. Sophia Mancao, DOH-7 assistant director, served as one of the vaccinators on Saturday.

Mancao said based on the directives of the national government, the DOH was aiming to vaccinate 90 percent of all senior citizens in the country, and to increase booster dose coverage, targeting to vaccinate at least 50 percent of the total eligible population in the Philippines by October 2022.

“I believe that for Cebu City, we have obtained (that) for senior citizens. We are already in that markings, 80 to 90 percent,” she said.

“With this Pinaslakas, mo-increase na g’yod ang atong coverage for our booster dose. I think we are around 30 to 40 percent (coverage) for the total population of Cebu City,” she added.

Mancao also said that the DOH would place vaccination sites to areas frequented by the public so they could easily walk in and get their “must needed” COVID-19 booster shot. The DOH-7 partnered with malls and churches to serve as vaccination sites.

Also present during the activity is Cebu City Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, who also heads the City Council’s Committee on Health, Hospital, Services, and Sanitation.

Some personnel from the Department of the Interior and Local Government in Central Visayas (DILG-7), Bureau of Fire Protection in Central Visayas, and the Cebu Archdiocesan Shrine of San Roque have expressed their support for the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Rev. Fr. Victor Carmelo Diola, parish priest of the Cebu Archdiocesan Shrine of San Roque Parish in Mambaling, encouraged the faithful to have themselves vaccinated with booster shots and primary shots of the COVID-19 vaccine if they had yet to receive immunization against the coronavirus.

“Ang atong labing unang kontra aning second booster, fear is our enemy. Ang ato intawng Sto. Papa, niingon na g’yod siya pagpabakuna mo,” he said noting that he appreciates the proper coordination of the barangay officials and the church for this vaccination campaign.

(Our biggest enemy in this second booster, fear is our enemy. Even our Pope said that we should get vaccinated.)

Barangay Mambaling is among the barangays with the most number of COVID-19 cases during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last April 2020.

RELATED STORIES

DOH-7 continues COVID-19 vaccine campaign

VVOC says Central Visayas lagging in booster vaccination program

DOH launches COVID-19 booster program targeting 23 million Filipinos

Marcos gov’t looks into COVID-19 vaccine targeting Omicron variant

/dbs