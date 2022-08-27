Bureau of Customs Port of Cebu recognizes Top 10 importers in 2021

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — For ensuring “substantial tax compliance,” the Bureau of Customs Port of Cebu recognized 10 of its top importers in 2021 during the celebration of its 136th founding anniversary on Friday, August 26.

In his message, Lawyer Charlito Martin Mendoza, acting District Collector of the BOC Port of Cebu, said he was very proud of what they had achieved so far despite the challenges caused by the pandemic.

“We addressed the immediate need of our stakeholders, provided the government coffers much-needed revenues to sustain the fight against the pandemic, and simultaneously made headway in transformative actions that will be the bedrock for future recovery programs post-pandemic,” said Mendoza during the gathering.

For this alone, BOC port of Cebu has so far earned over P4 billion from January to July.

READ: BOC Port of Cebu breaks record anew: Collects P4 B in July

Mendoza said they had constantly been able to surpass their collection targets because of the hard work of their personnel and the cooperation of the different stakeholders.

If is for this reason that the BOC Port of Cebu is also giving back by handing recognitions to their Top 10 partners.

Filoil Logistics Corp. was the agency’s top importer in 2021 after paying taxes and other import duties amounting to a total of P5, 390, 447, 393. The other Top 10 awardees include Joyland Industries Corporation that paid P474, 390, 060.20.

The gala night and awarding ceremony on Friday was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Donato San Juan.

“After gruelling years of the pandemic, tonight is our first occasion to celebrate after Typhoon Odette, which was another blow, not just to the Port of Cebu, but to all of Cebu,” Mendoza said.

RELATED STORIES

BOC-Port of Cebu posts new highest collection for 2022

BOC Port of Cebu earns P20B for first half of 2022

BOC-Port of Cebu seizes cylinders of refrigerants containing trifluoromethane

/dbs