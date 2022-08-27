Newborn baby found outside church in Tabango, Leyte

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A newborn baby girl, who was wrapped in a bath towel, was found crying outside the church of Tabango town in Leyte province at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 27.

In a report, the municipal police station said that a concerned citizen informed them about the crying newborn baby outside the church.

Police Corporal Geraldine Padoga of the Women and Children Protection Desk of the Municipal Police Station took the baby and brought her to the town’s community clinic for a checkup.

Baby “Angel” was given antibiotics and anti-tetanus shots and her umbilical cord was properly cut.

“The baby will be turned over to MSWDO (Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office) for proper care and disposition of the child,” Tabango police said in a social media post on Saturday morning.

In a post update, the police said that the baby received a donation of clothes, diapers, milk, and feeding bottles among others from the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office and other well-meaning individuals.

/dbs