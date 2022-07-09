BOC Port of Cebu earns P20B for first half of 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) Port of Cebu collected P20.192 billion during the first half of the year, exceeding its six-month target by P3.053 billion or by 17.81 percent.

In a statement issued on Friday, July 8, the BOC Port of Cebu said their revenue surplus came from the excess collections that they also made since January. They made their highest monthly collection in history in April, May, and June.

The Port also said that this semester’s collections reflected a growth of P4.773 billion or 31 percent compared to the revenues collected for the same period last year.

Charlito Martin Mendoza, BOC-Port of Cebu District Collector, attributes the Port’s positive fiscal performance to its officers’ and employees’ unwavering dedication and consistency in applying valuation and classification rules for imports.

The Port also increased revenue by quickly resolving seizure cases and auctioning off forfeited goods.

Mendoza also praised the Port’s stakeholders for being proactive in their compliance and for regularly attending Port-initiated webinars on the most recent policies and procedures, as well as public consultations.

“Another major contributing factor to revenue collections is the Port of Cebu’s active participation in implementing the reform agenda of the Bureau particularly its anti-smuggling and border security program and good governance initiatives,” the Port said.

In May, the Port deployed three new high-speed patrol and interdiction boats, as well as two Trace Detection System units to detect explosives, narcotics, and drug substances by sampling non-visible trace amounts of particulates.

In the same month, the Port’s enforcement and intelligence officers also attended the International Seaport Interdiction Training conducted by the U.S. Export Control and Border Security Program.

The Port of Cebu also passed the Proficiency Stage of the Performance Governance System in February with an 87.4 percent rating.

Last June, the Port also passed the final external audit for ISO 9001:2015 Certification conducted by TuvSud Philippines, making the Port of Cebu the first collection district to have its main port and all subports ISO 9001:2015 certified.

“With the continued implementation of the ongoing programs and initiatives of the Bureau through the end of the year, the Port of Cebu, with the guidance of Commissioner Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero, is on track to hit and deliver its assigned full-year collection target of Php 37.842 Billion,” the Port said.

