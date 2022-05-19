BOC-Port of Cebu seizes cylinders of refrigerants containing trifluoromethane
CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Bureau of Customs (BOC)-Port of Cebu seized 300 cylinders of refrigerant gas containing trifluoromethane from China last May 11, 2022.
In a statement released on Wednesday, May 18, the BOC Port of Cebu said the importation of trifluoromethane, an alternative to ozone-depleting substance, is not covered with pre-shipment importation clearance before it entered the country.
“Upon the shipment’s arrival from China, officers from the Environmental Protection and Compliance Division-Cebu requested a pre-lodgement control order based on derogatory information that the importation is not covered with the necessary clearance from the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB),” the BOC said.
The BOC conducted a joint physical examination and found out that the contents were found as declared in the manifest.
However, the BOC said that under the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-EMB Memorandum Circular no. 2005-03, before the importation of alternatives to ozone-depleting substances, there should be a pre-shipment importation clearance.
BOC Port of Cebu District collector Charlito Martin Mendoza then issued a warrant of seizure and detention against the shipment for violation of Sec. 117 in relation to Sec. 1113 (F) and (L-5) of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.
The seized goods are now under Port custody and are set to be disposed accordingly after the finality of forfeiture proceedings, the BOC said.
