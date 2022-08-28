PBA Finals: TNT fights back in Game 4, ties series vs San Miguel

MANILA, Philippines—TNT welcomed back coach Chot Reyes with an emphatic performance and delivered a 100-87 win over San Miguel Beer that tied the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup Finals at 2-2 on Sunday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

With Reyes returning to the sidelines, the Tropang Giga put together a stirring performance in the first half while restoring order after the Beermen came back and took a brief lead in the third to put the series back on even terms.

Jayson Castro, who missed a potential winner during an overtime loss in Game 3, put up a series-high 26 points to lead a number of players who came up huge for TNT.

RR Pogoy continued his splendid play in the series with 21 points, Mikey Williams dropped 11 of his 15 in the first half while Kelly Williams posted 14 points and seven rebounds while Poy Erram added eight points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Both teams will contest the pivotal 3-2 lead on Wednesday at the same venue.

The result spoiled the coronation of Fajardo as the Best Player of the Conference which was announced prior to tipoff.

Fajardo finished with 20 points and 19 rebounds but San Miguel couldn’t sustain the momentum after erasing a 34-16 deficit in the second quarter.

His basket put San Miguel on top 52-51, 6:21 remaining, but TNT closed the period at 72-63 and never looked back.

The scores:

TNT 100 — Castro 26, Pogoy 21, M.Williams 15, K.Williams 14, Erram 8, Khobuntin 7, Montalbo 3, Rosario 2, Marcelo 2, Ganuelas-Rosser 2, Reyes 0, Alejandro 0.

SAN MIGUEL 87 — Fajardo 20, Enciso 15, Lassiter 14, Perez 13, Tautuaa 13, Cruz 6, Brondial 3, Ross 2, Manuel 1, Herndon 0, Pessumal 0.

Quarters: 18-9, 43-36, 72-63, 100-87.

