Sherilin-Unisol stuns Sarok Weavers anew as it takes Game 1 of PSL 21U finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Zylle Cabellon’s heroics helped Sherilin-Unisol Mandaue in grabbing Game 1 against the Consolacion Sarok Weavers, 53-52, in their Best-of-Three Finals series of the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21U Visayas leg at the Cordova sports complex on Sunday evening, August 28, 2022.

With 5.7 seconds left in the game, Cabellon displayed nerves of steel by scoring an acrobatic layup from a spin move while being heavily defended by the Sarok Weavers. It gave Mandaue a one-point lead, 53-52, all the way to the final buzzer.

Their victory pulled them within one game of winning the finals series.

Moreover, Mandaue proved themselves to be the bane against the heavily-favoured Sarok Weavers after defeating the latter in their non-bearing semifinals match, 81-80, last August 26, 2022 at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

Game 2 is tomorrow, August 29, 2022, at the same venue.

Cabellon finished with 11 points to go with 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks. Acer Rom Michael Go had 11 points, 6 boards, and 2 steals to aid Cabellon.

Consolacion’s Matthew Flores had 8 points with 18 rebounds, while Rovello Robles scored 11 markers with 4 boards, and 1 assist.

Team captain John Paolo Dalumpines had 7 points, 3 boards, and 5 assists before he fouled out of the game in the fourth period.

Dave Paulo had 8 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist.

Mandaue was trailing throughout the game until the final period, after Cabellon sank his two free throws, giving his team a one-point lead, 40-39.

Both teams then battled tooth and nail throughout the final period.

With 1:48 remaining, Paulo tied the game for the third time at 49-all from his three-point shot at the right wing.

Mandaue then grabbed the lead anew, 51-49, after Cabellon converting another set of free throws.

With 14.9 seconds left, Paulo nailed a crucial three-pointer from Flores’ inbound pass across the court.

It gave Consolacion the lead, 52-51, forcing Mandaue to call a timeout.

From an inbound pass, Cabellon drove to the basket with his spin move and scored his acrobatic layup that put Mandaue ahead, 53-52.

Consolacion had one last chance to win the game, but Sam Melicor blocked Flores’ attempt on the painted area with three seconds left.

Consolacion managed to grab the rebound with Flores trying to shoot a three pointer from the top of the key, but he missed badly, giving Mandaue the victory.

Davao Occidental 55, Bukidnon 48

Meanwhile, the Davao Occidental Dreamers are also one victory away from clinching the Mindanao leg title after beating Bukidnon Cowboys, 55-48, at the same venue.

Marvin Samonte put up a double-double outing of 14 points, 16 boards, and 1 assist. Jude Bagay had 16 markers with 6 rebounds, and Christian Malano chipped in 10 points.

Bukidnon’s Laven Lloyd Uy had 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 assist, while Raul Gentallan had 8 points and 5 boards.

Bukidnon led by six in the first period, but Davao Occidental turned the tide in the final period by putting up a 10-point lead, 54-44.

The Dreamers then kept a two-possession ball game until the final buzzer.

Game 2 of the Mindanao leg’s Best-of-Three finals series is at 3:00 PM.

/dbs