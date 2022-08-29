PRO-7 notes drop in crime incidents



CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) noted a drop in crime incidents in the region from January to July 2022 compared to the same period last year.

PRO-7 director Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega, in a press release dated on Sunday, August 28, 2022, said that they recorded 22,901 total crimes in the region, which is 3,717 lower than last year’s 26, 618 crimes within the same period.

Vega attributed this drop of crime incidents to the active participation of the public in reporting crimes to authorities and the latter’s relentless police operations.

The mentioned Total Crime Incidents (TCI) was categorized by the PNP’s Peace and Order Indicator (POI) and Peace and and Safety Indicator (PSI).

POI covers the crimes that reflect true crime picture and peace and order situation of a community. This comprises the totality of the Index and Non-Index Crimes.

PSI, on the other hand, comprises totality of the vehicular incidents and other quasi-offenses punishable under the Revised Penal Code.

“The POI index crimes decreased by 16.30 percent with recorded 2,182 incidents this year while POI non-index crimes noted to have declined by 17.84 percent recording 10,847,” Vega stated in the press release.

Along with this, Vega also recognized police units with highest Crime Clearance Efficiency and Crime Solution Efficiency rates.

A crime is considered as cleared when law enforcers identify the suspect and filed a case against him or her. However, the suspect is not yet arrested.

On the other hand, crime solution efficiency, means that the perpetrator has been arrested and was filed with appropriate charges.

Siquijor Police Provincial Office was tagged with 100-percent Crime Clearance Efficiency (CCE) rate for the past week, followed by Mandaue City Police Office with 99.91 percent and Cebu City Police Office with 99.52 percent.

For Crime Solution Efficiency, Siquijor Police Provincial Office (SPPO) ranked first with 100 percent CSE followed by Mandaue City Police Office with 97.75 percent CSE and Cebu City Police Office with 94.42 percent CSE.

