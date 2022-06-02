Central Visayas police notes 66% drop in cases of violence against women, children

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Central Visayas has noted a drop in the number of cases of violence against women and children during the first five months of 2022.

The Police Regional Office here (PRO-7), said in a statement, that from January to May, they recorded a total of 629 cases of violence against women and children.

This was a 64.44 percent drop compared to the 1,769 cases reported during the same period in the previous year.

Police Brig. Gen. Roque Eduardo Vega, director of PRO-7, welcomed this development which he attributed to ‘the active enforcement of community development programs.’

“The strict implementation of laws against women and children resulted in fewer cases of abuse of women and children in Central Visayas this year,” said Vega.

“In collaboration with our local government units, our policewomen at the Women and Children’s Protection Desks engaged in community development programs to address issues on gender equality and discuss women empowerment, especially in the provinces,” he added.

Meanwhile, PRO-7 has disclosed recent performances of police in provinces, and independent cities when it comes to maintaining peace and order.

As of May 2022, PRO-7 recorded 52.82 percent in terms of Crime Solution Efficiency (CSE) and 97.83 percent in Crime Clearance Efficiency (CCE) for the entire Central Visayas.

CSE refers to the number of solved cases out of the total crime incidents while CCE refers to the percentage of cleared cases out of the total crime incidents.

Cases are considered solved when investigators have identified and arrested one of the perpetrators and filed criminal complaints against them.

When suspects have been identified and lodged criminal complaints, regardless if they were arrested or at large, then these cases are considered ‘cleared cases’.

Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) ranked as the top-performing police office in terms of CSE with 78.17 percent. It was followed by Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) and Cebu Police Provincial Office at second and third, respectively.

For CCE, the top performers were the Siquijor Police Provincial Office, MCPO, and CCPO. All three police offices achieved 100 percent in CCE. /rcg

