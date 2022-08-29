Julia ayaw nang ipangalandakan ang relasyon kay Gerald: I’ve learned to be protective of my personal life

MARAMING hugot na mapupulot ang mga manonood sa bagong pelikula ni Julia Barretto, ang “Expensive Candy” kung saan makakatambal niya for the first time ang award-winning actor na si Carlo Aquino.

And yes, hindi ito mapapanood sa streaming app na Vivamax kundi sa mga sinehan nationwide simula sa September 14.

Ayon kay Julia, ito na ang pinakamatapang at pinaka-daring at pinakapalaban na ginawa niyang pelikula mula nang mag-artista siya dahil for the first time tumodo nga siya sa pagpapaseksi.

Sa kuwento ng “Expensive Candy”, gaganap siya bilang si Candy, isang sex worker sa Angeles City kung saan makikilala niya ang virgin na high school teacher na si Renato played by Carlo.

Mula nang matikman ni Renato si Candy parang naadik na siya sa pakikipag-sex sa dalaga at sa bawat araw na kukunin niya ang serbisyo ni Candy, pataas din nang pataas ang sinisingil nito sa kanya.

Sabi ni Julia, may blessing naman daw ang kanyang nanay na si Marjorie Barretto sa pagtanggap niya sa pelikula, “My mother also read the script and she liked it. It’s time for me to come out of my comfort zone and do more mature roles.

“When I read his script, I felt I want to do this. I’m 25 and I feel I need to grow in my craft. But it’s also important that you enjoy what you’re doing and so far, ito na talaga ang pinaka-daring na ginawa ko and I’m happy with the challenges it gave me,” aniya pa sa presscon ng “Expensive Candy.”

Tungkol naman sa leading man niyang si Carlo, “Matagal ko na siya gustong makatrabaho. We call him sa set as the icon.

“Everyone wants to work with Caloy, but for me, it should always be the right project, the right time, and hetong ‘Expensive Candy’ is the right vehicle for us and I am very happy to work with him in this movie. We helped each other in so many scenes,” aniya pa.

Samantala, sa trailer ng movie may mga eksena na mapapatanong ka sa mga “what ifs” ng pakikipagrelasyon kaya naman natanong si Julia hinggil dito.

“As much as possible I don’t wanna get stuck sa what if. I always wanna have that mindset na kung saan ako napadpad dun ako meant na mapadpad. Although as persons, it crosses our minds. You know what if you took this way instead of that way. What if you chose this instead of that.

“At the end of the day, personally, ako masaya ako eh so, it means tama yung dinaanan ko. Tama yung pinuntahan ko.

“So, if you go home and your choice makes you feel happy and you go home feeling that you made the right decision for yourself, even if it doesn’t even feel right now. If later on, that’s when you feel good about kung ano man yun, it means, kung anong meant,” paliwanag ng dalaga.

May mga Marites naman ang nagtatanong kay Julia kung ano ang masasabi niya sa mga tsismis tungkol sa boyfriend niyang si Gerald Anderson at Kylie Padilla na nag-shooting kamakailan sa Switzerland.

Baka raw kasi siya naman ang ma-ghosting tulad ng ginawa ng aktor kay Bea Alonzo noon. Pero nang may nagtangkang magtanong sa dalaga ng tungkol dito, ito ang kanyang naging sagot, “I’ve always been very private with my personal life. I think with everything that has happened before, I’ve learned to be protective of my personal life.

“So, I’d like to keep that as private as much as possible and I’m just drawing that boundary between work and my personal life,” aniya pa.

