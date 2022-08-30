Cordova town mulls financial assistance for seniors not enrolled in DSWD program

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Municipality of Cordova plans to distribute financial assistance to senior citizens in the town who were not enrolled in the social pension of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

This was announced by Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan during the flag-raising ceremony on Tuesday morning, August 30, 2022.

“Ako lang iklaro sa mga senior citizens kay duna nay nagpaabot kay kadtong wala pa gyud naapil sa lista kun kanus-a sila, so paabot-abot lang ta ug gamay,” Suan said.

Last week, close to 2,000 senior citizens in the town received their social pension from DSWD-7.

Under the social pension program of the agency, senior citizen beneficiaries will receive P500 financial assistance per month.

However, senior citizens with no existing pensions and does not receive any support from their relatives are the only ones who will qualify to enroll in the social pension.

“Nangita pa ug additional nga kwarta silang vice-mayor Boyet ug ang tanan nga mga konsehales tungod kay medyo naapeke gyud ta karon sa kwarta karong tuiga,” he added.

Municipal councilor Lemuel Pogoy, chairman of the Committee on Family welfare, said that around 2,455 senior citizens in the town were not included in the social pension program of DSWD.

He said that the council is proposing to also give monthly financial assistance of P500 to senior citizens who were not enrolled in the social pension program.

However, he said that they still need to check if they have enough budget for this.

“Mag-supplemental budget man mi sa September kung mapaigo ang budget, maapil na namo for this year. Pero kung dili gyud mopaigo, probably sa next year na gyud na magsugod,” Pogoy said.

