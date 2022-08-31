Kabataan Partylist Cebu: Non-obligatory wearing of face masks in Cebu City puts youth under “unnecessary risks”

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Kabataan Partylist Cebu opposes the decision of the Cebu City government to make the wearing of face masks non-obligatory within its jurisdiction.

In a statement, Kyle Enero, the chairperson of the Kabataan Partylist Cebu, said making the use of face masks as non-mandatory runs contrary to their call for the safe reopening of schools.

“This local legislation by the city government at a time when young students, including children, and teachers have gone back to school for face-to-face classes only puts them at risk, especially when local monkeypox cases have been reported in the country,” he said.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has signed on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Executive Order (EO) no. 5 series 2022 or “An order declaring the use of face mask within the territorial jurisdiction of the City of Cebu as non-obligatory, but a measure of individual self-preservation and protection.”

READ: Rama signs EO making use of face masks non obligatory in the City

Under the EO, the wearing of a face mask in open spaces is no longer required starting Thursday, September 1, 2022.

The said EO, however, tackled certain exemptions, such as the required wearing of face masks when inside hospitals and healthcare facilities and for those with flu symptoms whenever they are outside of their residence.

Rama also stated, during a press conference on Wednesday, that it would be up to the Department of Education and the students’ parents’ discretion whether the students will still be wearing face masks or not inside the school.

The group called on the local government unit of Cebu City not to be complacent despite the improvement in terms of COVID-19 situation in the City.

“Instead, it should further boost its testing and vaccination efforts to prevent future outbreaks in the metro that may eventually lead to the closure of schools once again,” reads a portion of the group’s statement.

The group also asked the City government to join them in their call for financial aid for students and teachers by supporting the 10K Student Aid bill filed by the Kabataan Partylist.

