CCLEX patrol crew may now start issuing traffic violation tickets

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) Patrol Crew may now start flagging and issuing temporary operator’s permits (TOP) to traffic violators in CCLEX.

This is after the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) officially turned over its deputization order to the CCLEX Patrol Crew on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

The LTO, earlier, deputized 16 traffic enforcers of the CCLEX giving them authority to strictly enforce the rules and regulations of traffic within the 8.9-kilometer toll expressways.

Mareon Therese Miole, Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corp. operations manager, said the deputization is just the start of their partnership with LTO in their aim to make CCLEX a traffic discipline zone.

“The order was given by the LTO central office and then also the one who trained them was also the one from LTO central office, but since we are under the jurisdiction of Region 7, so we are partnering with them in our advocacy which is road safety,” she said.

The 16 deputized patrol crews, who are all regular employees of CCLEX, underwent training since May 2022. They were also given written and practical exams after the training.

Miole said their deputized personnel will be deployed 24/7 as the bridge is also open 24 hours every day.

Among the common violations that the personnel will be watching out for is the non-wearing of seatbelts, wearing of slippers and non-wearing of helmets by motorcycle drivers.

In addition to strictly enforcing traffic laws and regulations, the CCLEX previously said that the patrol crew members are also responsible for responding to any traffic-related events, ensuring that CCLEX is safe for road users, and helping drivers when their vehicles break down.

Meanwhile, asked if motorists stopping and occupying emergency parking areas in CCLEX just to take pictures will also be apprehended, Miole said: “That is something that we are working on no, being it (CCLEX) is really an iconic structure. So, we will have campaigns for that one also.”

