CCLEX to be a traffic discipline zone

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Those who wish to pass the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) will have to follow the traffic regulations dictated by the Traffic Code.

This was the statement of The Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corporation (CCLEC) in a press conference on April 28, 2022, just a day after the inauguration of the 8.9-kilometer bridge tollway.

Marian Miole, the operations manager of CCLEC, said their own patrol group will soon be deputized by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to enforce traffic regulations.

CCLEX will impose a speed limit in different portions of the expressway, at most 60 kilometers per hour (kph), and overspeeding would mean a citation ticket.

The CCLEX patrol group will also enforce the weight limit for trucks, which is currently at a maximum of 13.5 tons per axle, through a weighbridge at both the Cebu City and Cordova side of the bridge.

“We are currently negotiating with LTO (Land Transportation Office) for the traffic deputization to apprehend violators. CCLEX is equipped with a smart management traffic system with over 100 CCTVs along the expressway to detect congestions and incidents,” said Miole.

To start, the expressway management has 5 patrol vehicles and 4 patrol motorcycles for monitoring and response.

Tow trucks and ambulances will also be ready on the site to respond in case of mobile incidents in any part of the bridge.

Miole said that CCLEX will be a traffic discipline zone, which means traffic regulations will be strictly implemented within the expressway at all times.

To ensure the safety of the motorists and vehicles, CCLEX is also equipped with a road weather information system that can detect the temperature, humidity, visibility, wind, and rain along the expressway but especially at the bridge.

Should the weather information system detect critical levels of wind, rain, or other factors, the management will know and the entrance to certain vehicles and pedestrians may be restricted immediately.

CCLEC will also be partnering with transportation groups and the LTO for information and education programs for motorists to encourage better traffic enforcement and compliance.

The actual public opening of CCLEX is yet to be announced as toll fees are also yet to be finalized.

CCLEC said that for a few months, they may not be able to accept motorcycles below 400 cc yet, as they continue to set up monitoring and safety measures for vehicles of lighter caliber.

The company urged the public to wait for future announcements about the opening of the expressway. /rcg

