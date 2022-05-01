Cordova to motorists: Don’t take pictures in CCLEX’s Emergency Parking areas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – On the second day since the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) was opened to the public, motorists are urged not to occupy its Emergency Parking areas just to take pictures.

The local government of Cordova made this announcement on Sunday, May 1, a day after the CCLEX Corp. formally opened the 8.9-kilometer bridge to all motorists on Saturday, April 30.

“For the safety of all motorists who pass (sic) through the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), please be reminded that spaces with broken lines at the side are (sic) intended for Emergency Parking, not for Picture Taking,” the municipality announced through a post on social media.

CCLEX begun welcoming motorists on Saturday at exactly 5:08 p.m.

On its first day, heavy traffic was observed on both ends of the bridge as eager motorists wanted to be among the first to pass through it.

Traffic eased up roughly four hours after the opening or at around 9 p.m.

Upon its completion, CCLEX, the third bridge linking mainland Cebu to Mactan Island, became the country’s longest bridge.

