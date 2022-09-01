Customs seize undeclared ‘ukay-ukay’ in Cebu port

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Customs officials here intercepted a shipment containing undeclared bales of used clothing, or locally known as ‘ukay-ukay’.

The Bureau of Customs (BOC), in a statement, said they seized 60 bales of undeclared ukay-ukay last August 23 at the Port of Cebu.

The customs’ press release was issued on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

BOC said the bales of ukay-ukay were discovered inside a container van that was supposed to contain household goods and personal effects only.

However, customs officials prompted to subject the shipment to further inspection when the initial examination showed ‘suspicious x-ray images.’

“The shipment was examined with representatives from the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service, Enforcement and Security Service, X-Ray Inspection Project Team, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, and Chamber of Customs Brokers, Inc.–Cebu Chapter,” BOC added.

They found out that the undeclared bales of ukay-ukay were hidden at the back-most portion of the container van, with the legitimate goods placed at the front as cover.

BOC did not mention the value of undeclared ukay-ukay.

“District Collector Charlito Martin Mendoza immediately issued a Warrant of Seizure and Detention against the entire shipment after finding probable cause for violation of Sections 1400, 118, and 1113 (F), (I), and (L) of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, in relation to Republic Act No. 4653,” they said.

