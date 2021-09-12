Customs seize P2M ‘ukay-ukay’ from S. Korea

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Customs officials here seized over 7,000 bales of used clothing from South Korea last September 7.

The Bureau of Customs – Port of Cebu (BOC-Cebu), in a recent press release, said information from their intelligence department led to them to intercept the package that contained 7,288 bales of used clothes, also known as ‘ukay-ukay’.

Its value was pegged at P2.3 million.

BOC-Cebu issued the shipment a Pre-Lodgement Control Order (PLCO) so they can conduct a physical examination to determine if it indeed contained ‘ukay-ukay’.

“District Collector Mendoza immediately issued a Warrant of Seizure and Detention against the shipment based on Section 1113 (F) in relation to Section 118 (G) of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, and Republic Act (RA) No. 4653,” the press release added.

While the selling of used clothes is rampant in the Philippines, importation of these items and similar textiles are prohibited under RA No. 4653 or the National Policy to Prohibit the Commercial Importation of Textile Articles Commonly Known as Used Clothing and Rags.

BOC-Cebu also seized P4.5 million worth of ukay-ukay shipped from Thailand last July.

