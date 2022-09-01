Mandaue to consult health officials on face mask policy

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Mandaue City will consult its health officials and other involved agencies before making changes to the city’s face mask policy.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, said that on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the mayor had an informal talk with the members of the city council regarding the city’s face mask policy.

Cortes earlier said he is open on lifting the mandatory wearing of face masks in open spaces.

Ibañez said because Mandaue’s face mask policy is an ordinance, the amendment is needed through the mandate of the city council.

“Ato gihapon na ipaagi sa pag-ammend sa ordinance kay we cannot just not implement the ordinance kay valid and existing manggud siya,” said Ibañez.

The city’s ordinance penalizes anyone caught not wearing a face mask in public places. Under ordinance no. 15 -2020-1531, violators will be fined P5,000.

Ibañez said the council will deliberate on this and get recommendations from the City Health Office, Vaccination Operations Center, and Emergency Operations Center.

They would also be considering the recommendations of the Department of Health and Department of Interior and Local Government, among others.

Ibañez said only a few sections of the ordinance would need to be amended, taking into consideration the current situation and when the ordinance was passed.

It can be recalled that the wearing of face masks in open spaces in Cebu City is ‘non-obligatory’ starting Thursday, September 1, 2022.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Non-obligatory wearing of face masks in Cebu City stays