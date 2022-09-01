Senining erupts for 35 to lift Batch 2013

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Rendell Senining put on a show to lead MDP Customs Brokerage-Winzir-Batch 2013 to victory against RDAK Powersports-Batch 2020, 94-75, in the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 25 on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Magis Eagles Arena in barangay Canduman, Mandaue City.

Senining, a former ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Chiefs cager, scored a game-high 35 points to help Batch 2013 bag its third victory in five games.

Batch 2013 is now at the No. 4 spot in the Division C team standings.

Batch 2020 is at the No. 7 with a 1-3 (win-loss) record.

Senining also had eight rebounds, eight assists, and two steals to complete his game-long brilliance.

Dawn Ochea, who scored 50 points in their previous game, also had a decent outing, finishing with a double-double with 19 points with 19 rebounds to go with five assists, and six steals.

Ar-G Araw-Araw chipped in 18 points, five rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

Ariel Dinglasan led Batch 2020 with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

In the other Division C game, Eroll Pastor logged 26 points to carry SABR Solutions Inc.-Batch 2018 to victory against Casa Mira-Batch 2021, 78-70.

Batch 2018 improved to a 3-1 while Batch 2021 dropped to 2-4.

In Division B, Casino Ethyl Alcohol-Batch 2010 edged Marjaztin Glass Trading & Construction-Batch 2008, 87-75, to improve to a 2-1.

The victory pulled Batch 2010 to the No. 6 spot in the standings, while Batch 2008 remained winless in five games.

In the other Division B game, Batch 2009 edged Batch 2005, 78-60, to earn its third victory in six games. Batch 2005 suffered its third defeat in four games.

Batch 2009 is at the No. 5 spot in the team standings, while Batch 2005 is at No. 7.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Xchange takes Division A lead in SHAABAA