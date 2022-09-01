Talisay to host aquathlon on Oct. 9

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Talisay City will host the first Talisay City Aquathlon on October 9, 2022 at the Borromeo Beach Resort in Barangay Pooc.

The upcoming race is organized by National triathlon coach Roland Remolino and the Remolino Coaching.

Organizers aim to promote aquathlon in their hometown, which has produced some of the country’s finest triathletes such as Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) double silver medalist Andrew Kim Remolino and SEA Games bronze medalist Raven Faith Alcoseba.

“Talisay City has been known for having two of the best triathletes in the Philippines, but we haven’t have our own race that showcases other talented athletes,” said Remolino.

“So, this is the right time to showcase Talisay City’s talents through this race.”

Remolino partnered with the Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group (TLTG), the Talisay City LGU, through the Talisay City Sports Commission, Barangay Pooc village chief Cuenco Manreal, and SK Chairman Ivan Tan in organizing this race.

The aquathlon features a 5-kilometer run, 1k swim, and 5k run.

“We’re doing this to recognize Talisay City as a hot bed for triathlon talents and we also want to show everyone that our city can hold events like this one,” added Remolino.

Part of the proceeds of the race will be used to fund the training program of potential triathletes under Remolino’s fold.

Organizers are targeting 200 participants to join the race.

For details on how to register, visit the race’s official Facebook page or contact Roland Remolino.

Remolino said the tournament is backed up by Go For Gold Philippines, Scratch It, Campotel Technologies, the Talisay Chamber of Commerce, SHAABAN, Southside Auto Trading, and the Finis PH.

