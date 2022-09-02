Short-circuit is possible cause of Brgy. Guadalupe fire 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A short-circuit may have started the fire that burned a house in Sitio Sambag 4 in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, shortly before noon on Friday, September 2, 2022.

Barangay Guadalupe Councilor Noel Navaja said that this was what the son of the owner, Marley Buhisan, told him as to what started the fire that fully burned their house.

“So far, based sa pag interview sa iyang son, naa kuno silay nabantayan nga nag short circuit didto sa luyong bahin sa ilang balay. Electrical, most probably,” Navaja said.

(So far, based on the interview with her son, he said he noticed that something caused a short-circuit at the back part of their house. Most probably, electrical problems caused the fire.)

Fire investigators continue to investigate the fire.

The owner, on the other hand, refused to give a comment about the incident.

Navaja said that it was, in another way, fortunate, that the fire did not reach the back portion of the house as there are around 200 urban poor houses there.

Fire Officer (FO3) Fulbert Navarro, the fire investigator, said that P3,000,000 was the estimated damage to property of the fire. The fire affected a 200-square-meter area.

Fortunately, Navarro said that no one died or got injured due to the fire. However, one family of six individuals were displaced.

Fire responders received the alarm at around 11:06 a.m. It was raised to first alarm at 11:11 a.m. The fire was later declared under control at 11:31 a.m. and fire out after six minutes.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

P9M worth of properties lost in Tuesday dawn fire in Brgy Banilad, Cebu City