Live-in couple, three others arrested in Tagbilaran City drug bust 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A live-in-couple and three other alleged drug den visitors were arrested and a drug den was dismantled in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Cogon, Tagbilaran City, on Thursday night, September 1, 2022.

Leia Alcantara, spokesperson of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), identified the arrested partners as Maria Christina Tan, 42, jobless, and Jeffrey Tano, 41, construction worker of the said barangay.

These two were allegedly drug den maintainers and could dispose of 15 to 20 grams of ‘shabu’ per week. It took at least a week of case build-up before authorities were able to close a transaction with them.

Aside from these two, three alleged drug den visitors were also nabbed. They were Aldrin Garing, 27; Zian Rana, 41, on-call cook, and Rowena Asoy, 28, jobless.

Alcantara said that information from their confidential informant led to the arrest of these five individuals.

This operation was done in coordination with the personnel of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU-7) in Bohol; Regional Intelligence Unit ( RIU-7); Naval Forces Central, Bohol Maritime Police Station, and Tagbilaran City Police Station.

Alcantara further said that the arrest of the couple and their companion and the dismantling of the drug den were considered a high impact operation since the latter is known to be breeding grounds of criminals.

