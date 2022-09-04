Walk with Mary returns after 2 years

CEBU CITY, Philippines – One of Cebu’s largest religious activities officially made a comeback on Sunday, September 4.

Hundreds of devotees gathered in uptown Cebu City early on Sunday morning to join the Penitential Walk with Mary, which also marks the annual commemoration of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

It was organized by the Association of the Children of Mary Immaculate Vincentian Marian Youth of the Archdiocese of Cebu.

The dawn procession returned to the streets two years since the COVID-19 pandemic forced everyone to refrain from doing crowd-gathering activities.

The theme of this year’s Penitential Walk with Mary was “Our Blessed Mother as Companion for a Synodal Church,” according to the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu where the Holy Mass for the event was held.

Fr. Christian Sambajon, CM, Priest-Adviser of the Association of the Children of Mary Immaculate Vincentian Marian Youth – Archdiocese of Cebu, presided over the Mass.

Other notable religious events in Cebu are also expected to return to their pre-pandemic traditions like the Fiesta Señor which draws millions of pilgrims every January.

It can be recalled that the Cebu City Government and the Augustinian friars of the Basilica convened last September 1 in preparation for the 458th Fiesta Señor celebration.

Part of the organizers’ initial discussions included the possibility of allowing pre-pandemic activities to return such as the dawn procession, fluvial, nightly novenas, traslacion, and grand procession.

Fiesta Señor is the religious celebration held every third Sunday of January in honor of the Sto. Niño, or the Holy Child Jesus. Its secular counterpart is the famous Sinulog Festival.

