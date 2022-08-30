Sinulog will definitely make a comeback this 2023 – Rama

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Organizers of the Sinulog expressed confidence that the festival will be able to stage a comeback this 2023.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama on Tuesday, August 30, said the city is ready to again host one of the country’s grandest festivals this January.

Rama, in a teleconference with reporters, said the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) has already formed its Executive Committee (execom), which signals the start of Sinulog preparations and plans.

“We already formed the executive committee. We (are working) it out… Mag meeting mi balik for the purpose nga to move faster on how the Sinulog should be,” said Rama.

The mayor made these statements following last Sunday’s celebration of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, which was organized by the Cebu Provincial Government. He was among the guests invited to witness the Pasigarbo’s return.

Rama said they are still eyeing to host the Sinulog Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown at the South Road Properties (SRP) instead of its usual venue at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

“Yes, that’s only been the focus – Sinulog at SRP. Di na magsgeg yawyaw ang mainland nga traffic. Because the influx will be at SRP,” he explained.

Aside from addressing traffic concerns, organizers wanted to redirect the crowd to the SRP because of ‘investment opportunities’ there, Rama added.

“We have to remember (SRP) is where the investment of [the] city government is… SRP is a huge tract of land which can easily accommodate millions of people,” said Rama.

Discussions are now ongoing between organizers and stakeholders, particularly from the tourism and hospitality industries, to help prepare the SRP for next year’s Sinulog, the mayor added.

“It’s all about putting the right traffic route and amenities so that everybody would feel comfortable,” Rama said.

The Sinulog, which draws millions of tourists both locally and internationally, has been on a hiatus since 2021 due to the threats of the COVID-19 pandemic.

