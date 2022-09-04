31 snorkelling guides from Moalboal, Cebu undergo training

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A total of 31 snorkelling guides from Moalboal, Cebu were made to undergo training that will enhance their knowledge on snorkelling and customer service.

“The training aims to equip the participants with the necessary knowledge, skills and abilities to assist, facilitate, entertain and guide tourists visiting the different snorkeling and diving sites in the municipality,” DIVE7 DOT Central Visayas said in a statement.

“It also aims to professionalize the guiding methods and practices used by the local community so as to deliver a better and quality service,” it added.

Moalboal town in southern Cebu is now considered a haven for scuba and free divers because of its underwater beauty. The town’s waters are also a favorite destination for snorkeling.

To prepare the town’s snorkeling guides for the influx of visitors, DIVE7 DOT Central Visayas organized a seven-day Snorkelling Guides Training – Level 1 that started on September 1. It was joined by 31 participants.

The training, according to DIVE7 DOT Central Visayas, “aims to equip the participants with the necessary knowledge, skills and abilities to assist, facilitate, entertain and guide tourists visiting the different snorkeling and diving sites in the municipality.”

On the first day of their training, participants were given an overview on Philippine tourism, gender and development and a brief on Moalboal town’s local history, culture, and tourism among others.

The importance of Sustainable Tourism: Ecotourism, Local Biodiversity Situation, Importance of Marine Protected Area, Marine Ecosystems and Green Fins were also discussed.

On Sept. 2, participants were given lessons on sanitation and the maintenance of their equipment, customer service, survival floating, cramp relief and tired swimmers tow, search and recovery, and the dos and don’ts of a snorkeling guide among others.

Earlier, DIVE 7 also featured dive spots in Central Visayas, including the ones found in Moalboal town and Malapascua Island in northern Cebu during the Philippine International Dive Expo (PHIDEX) 2022 that was held last weekend.

RELATED STORIES

Pescador Island now open, tourists urged to help expedite rehab

Massive rehab for Pescador Island eyed as Moalboal gears for full tourism reopening

Moalboal: Haven for freedivers

Cebu dive spots cited in Marine Diving Awards 2020