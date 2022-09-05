Carcar City police partners with frat members for peace and order

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Carcar City police is partnering with fraternity members in the city to help in maintaining peace and order.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Ardioleto Cabagnot, chief of Carcar City Police Station, said this following the meeting they had with leaders of at least 10 fraternities in Carcar City last Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Cabagnot said that he believes this partnership will help police in lessening crime incidents in the city, so as with the fraternity leaders to police their respective members from engaging in illegal activities, such as on illegal drugs, robbery, and gang wars.

Cabagnot admitted that during their previous operations, they have recorded some fraternity members who were arrested for an illegal offense, most of these were on illegal drugs and robbery.

However, he clarified that this is not a group-initiated action. Rather, he said this is an individual decision.

“Kasagaran man gud mga tawo diri mga member og fraternity. Dili ni initiated sa ilang organization, individual ni nga binuhatan,” Cabagnot said.

Cabagnot added that he also conversed with these leaders regarding the Anti-Hazing Law. With this, Cabagnot said that he encouraged these leaders to surrender their paddles.

The police further reminds these groups to recruit their members wisely.

“Akong gipasabot nila nga kung mang recruit, kanang quality. Ayaw ng pabigat kay daghan man musakay ra, para lang gyud maapil sa guro pero ang binuhatanan, medyo kakahiya,” Cabagnot said.

With these mentioned concerns, Cabagnot hopes that their partnership would work in addressing concerns on gang wars and involvement of some fraternity members in lawless actions.

/bmjo

