Motorcycle collision kills 1, injures another in Lapu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A collision between two motorcycles claimed the life of one man and injured another in Lapu-Lapu City last Tuesday, September 6.

Police in Lapu-Lapu City confirmed that a man died, and another was rushed to a hospital when the motorcycles they rode collided in Sangi Road, Barangay Pajo around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police Staff Sergeant Junell Mayola identified the fatality as Edwin Igot, a resident of the same barangay.

The injured rider, on the other hand, was identified as Baulo Abdul Jalil Tago who remains at the hospital for further treatment as of this writing.

Meanwhile, Mayola said they continue to investigate the cause of the tragedy.

/dcb