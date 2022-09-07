Football Ferns beat PH squad 2-1 in international friendly match

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The New Zealand Football Ferns eked out a hard-earned victory against the Philippine Women’s National Football Team (PWNFT) Filipinas, 2-1, in their international friendly match at the Cal State Fullerton’s Titan Stadium in California, USA on Tuesday, September 6, (September 7 Manila Time).

The Filipinas, ranked No. 53 in the FIFA Women’s world rankings went into the match underdog against the No. 22 New Zealand. Nonetheless, they put on a good fight against the Football Ferns.

The two FIFA Women’s World Cup qualified squads went at each other like they were competing for the actual World Cup match with the Philippines scoring the first goal.

Sarina Bolden, the Filipinas’ ace striker caught the Football Ferns off-guard after nailing a goal at the extra minute of the first half.

A timely long pass from Sara Eggesvik landed the ball in front of Bolden who was sprinting down to the goal post. Bolden easily flicked the ball high enough to slip past the outstretched arms of the Football Ferns’ goalkeeper Erin Nicole Nayler and went straight into the net.

The goal put the Filipinas up front,1-0, heading into half time despite the aggressiveness of the Football Ferns.

In the second half, the Kiwis remained relentless with their attacks until Dominique Randle committed a foul inside the penalty box against the opposing team captain Meikayla Moore.

More converted the penalty kick to provide New Zealand the equalizer,1-1, at the 66th minute after slipping the ball on the left side against the Filipinas’ goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel who plunged on the opposite side for the save.

Tahnai Annis, the Filipinas’ team captain, subbed in for Carleigh Frilles in the ensuing minutes to provide more offense for the team.

However, they couldn’t catch a break against the pesky defense of the Football Ferns.

New Zealand sealed their come-from-behind victory with an 82nd goal from Ali Riley who caught a loose ball from Paige Satchell’s missed shot tapped by McDaniel.

The friendly match against New Zealand capped the 13-day training camp for the Filipinas in California.

It also served as the Filipinas first international friendly match held in the United States. In June, they played in Europe for the first time against the Republic of Ireland and the Bosnia Herzegovina. They played in Turkey and Slovenia during those matches.

/dcb