Grandmother with breast cancer pleads for urgent help

A 50-year-old grandmother from Brgy. Valencia, Carcar City, Cebu humbly pleads for urgent financial help for her ongoing medical treatment against the big C.

Juliet Siton was diagnosed with Breast Cancer, Stage 2 on October 2018. Eighteen years ago, an unexpected finding of a lump on her right breast was noted. As time went by, the lump increased in size. On the month of her diagnosis, she underwent for medical check-up. Several laboratory tests and diagnostic exams were performed. When the results came out, it showed that she has Breast Cancer which is a type of cancer that forms in the cells of the breasts. According to the Mayo Clinic, “Breast cancer can occur in both men and women, but it’s far more common in women. Breast cancer survival rates have increased, and the number of deaths associated with this disease is steadily declining, largely due to factors such as earlier detection, a new personalized approach to treatment and a better understanding of the disease.”

On November 1, 2018, Juliet underwent a surgical removal of her right breast. After her diagnosis, she also went through 8 cycles of chemotherapy. It was completed on March 2020. After that, she also had radiation therapy on her right chest wall, right axilla, and right neck area from October 12 to December 28, 2020. During her medical consultation on February 2021, her attending oncologist diagnosed her with Stage 3 Breast Cancer. Her doctor then prescribed 8 cycles of oral chemotherapeutic regimen which costs around P80,640. Her regular checkups and laboratories every month are also estimated to reach up to P7,000.

Juliet is a very supportive and caring mother to her children. She is also profoundly loving to her four grandchildren. In her leisure time, she likes to take care of her plants at home. When asked about her wish for her beloved mother, her daughter replied, “I pray that God will help us find ways to support my mother’s medical needs especially her medications. I also wish that her body will respond well to the treatment so that she will become cancer-free.” Juliet is a housewife who takes care of the family. Her husband is a part-time jeepney driver and earns at least P500 per day at work. They have seven children and two are already married. Because of Juliet’s costly treatment, their financial resources are not sufficient. Their family does not have much and they are now immensely challenged financially. Thus, in order to save Juliet’s life and sustain her treatment, her family is wholeheartedly pleading for financial assistance from selfless individuals who are willing to share their blessings.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip. Thank you very much.