Fire hits Aloguinsan gym, burns Pasigarbo props

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Investigation is still ongoing to determine the cause of the fire that hit a gym in Aloguinsan town, southwestern Cebu. The fire also also burned down props used during the recently concluded Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2022.

Fire officers from Aloguinsan Fire Station confirmed that a fire struck portions of Aloguinsan Gym last Wednesday, September 7.

They received the fire alarm at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Fortunately, it only took them two minutes to douse the flames.

However, they discovered that the fire has already destroyed most of the props that the contingent from Aloguinsan used in the Pasigarbo festival.

Aloguinsan’s Kinsan Festival was among the 50 contingents that participated during this year’s Pasigarbo, which took place last August 28.

Fire investigators said they were still gathering evidence to determine if the fire was intentionally set or was an accident.

RELATED STORIES

Short-circuit is possible cause of Brgy. Guadalupe fire

2 injured in Mabolo fire

Carcar keeps Pasigarbo champ title

Police: 12,000 spectators inside CCSC for Pasigarbo sa Sugbo

/dbs