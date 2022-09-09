Command and wellness centers to replace LTO, BFP offices along N. Bacalso Ave.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government is bent on establishing a medical wellness center and a disaster command center along N. Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City, where the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP-7) and Land Transportation Office (LTO-7) buildings are located.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said the existing BFP-7 and LTO-7 offices will be transferred soon to the South Road Properties (SRP) to pave way for the establishment of a building that will house the city’s integrated command center and wellness center.

“The whole fire department, LTO, and where the remaining (old building) of CCMC (is), they will go to ground zero (at SRP), and paving the way for the people’s medical wellness, cancer, diabetes, dialysis center, and definitely command center,” he said in an interview on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

Councilor Jerry Carillo, in a separate interview, said that the LTO-7 and the BFP-7, have already agreed “in principle” with this particular plan of the City. Carillo currently heads the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC).

Carillo added that the city government is now drafting a deed of donation for a city property at SRP, where the two regional agencies can build their respective new offices.

“Nagahimo pa mi. Within this week tingali among i-finalize. Kay ang amoa sad sa disaster mubalhin man sad mi didto mao ng among gipaspasan,” he said.

“Yuta man gud na sa syudad. I think they will have to abide by that. Amo lang silang gi-offeran og yuta sad nga ilang mabutangan sa ilang opisina. On concept, okay na sila,” he added.

Carillo said the city has allocated a 2,800-square meter property at SRP to relocate the offices of the two agencies.

He also said that once the deed of donation will be approved by the city council and signed by all parties concerned, the city government can already proceed with the actual construction of the command and wellness centers.

He said that the contract for phase one of the project, covering a two-story building, has already been awarded to a contractor, who will also undertake the clearing operations of the LTO-7 and BFP-7 offices.

Phase one of the project, he said, has been allocated a budget of P120 million. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Mandaue’s P22M Mobile Command Center arrives