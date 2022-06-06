Coleen Garcia: Things change when you have a kid

CEBU, Philippines—Children change our lives.

They make them a little more hectic and busy yet they make it better in more ways than you can count.

Actress Coleen Garcia has proven this experience with her son Amari.

On Monday, June 6, 2022, Coleen shared a series of photos showing the scene-stealing appearances of Amari while she was having a photoshoot with her husband, Billy Crawford.

“Things change when you have a kid,” she captioned her post putting a zany face emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coleen Garcia Crawford (@coleen)

Crawford and Garcia marked their fourth wedding anniversary last April. They celebrated by going on a trip to Amanpulo with Amari.

The couple got married at Balesin Island Club back in April 2018. They welcomed Amari in September 2020.

